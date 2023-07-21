The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 47.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 346,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.