The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several research firms have commented on COCO. Stephens began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COCO opened at $25.96 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,956,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,769,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 452,746 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile



The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

