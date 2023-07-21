The Western Union Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Western Union has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

