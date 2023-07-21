Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.92

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 54057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
Further Reading
