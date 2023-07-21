Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.92

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 54057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Theratechnologies last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The company had revenue of C$23.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0193665 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

