Thomas William Burns Sells 200 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $16,002.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $53,923,779.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Glaukos alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,338,500.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 133 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,310.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Thomas William Burns sold 13,440 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $952,492.80.

On Monday, July 3rd, Thomas William Burns sold 26,400 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,835,064.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Thomas William Burns sold 5,027 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $351,990.54.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,881,793.90.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 142 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $8,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Thomas William Burns sold 7 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $420.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 866,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.