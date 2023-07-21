Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $237.33 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $237.33 million and $6.28 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021614 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,854.47 or 1.00021816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002237 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02379197 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $9,201,626.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

