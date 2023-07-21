Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Down 3.8%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.33 and last traded at $58.39. 386,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 768,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Tidewater Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -584.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 166,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

