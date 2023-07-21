Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Trading Down 0.4%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.15. 654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LCFS. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$284.70 million and a PE ratio of -21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.59.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.