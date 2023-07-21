Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 8,245,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 14,520,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.
Tilray Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.