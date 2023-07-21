Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 8,245,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 14,520,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tilray by 94,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 9,347,713 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.