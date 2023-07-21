Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of TKR opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Timken has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $95.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Timken will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

