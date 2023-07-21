TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$31.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

X stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.30. The company had a trading volume of 54,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$117.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$30.30.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.06. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of C$299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$291.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.494 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

