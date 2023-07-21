TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$31.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
TMX Group Stock Up 0.4 %
X stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.30. The company had a trading volume of 54,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$117.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$30.30.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.