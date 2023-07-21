Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.