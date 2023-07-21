Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by New Street Research

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDFree Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. New Street Research currently has $69.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.74.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TTD opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.67, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.66.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.