Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. New Street Research currently has $69.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.74.

Shares of TTD opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.67, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.66.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

