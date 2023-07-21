TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TACT opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.85.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 259,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

