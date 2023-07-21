Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.89 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52). Approximately 24,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 87,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Tribal Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.05. The stock has a market cap of £84.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

