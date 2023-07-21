Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $88.98

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.98 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.96). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 21,514 shares traded.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.37 million, a PE ratio of 790.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.77.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

