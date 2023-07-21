Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TRN opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

