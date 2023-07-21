TRON Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.79 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $168.77 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002158 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002359 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,718,956,577 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

