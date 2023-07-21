True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bankshares

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance
True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$248.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.35. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.26 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend
About True North Commercial REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
