TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,807,520,031 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

