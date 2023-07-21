Truist Financial Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $16.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.8 %

CCL stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,965,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

