Truist Financial Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $90.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 217.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 206.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

