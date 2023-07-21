Truist Financial Increases Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $24.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.05. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 338,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

