Truist Financial Increases Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $24.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.
Green Dot Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.05. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 338,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
