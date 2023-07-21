Truist Financial Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $42.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUN. Citigroup cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $36.67 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.