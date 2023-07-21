Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Truist Financial Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE TFC opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

