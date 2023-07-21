Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.
Truist Financial Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.