Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Truist Financial Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

