Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 5.8%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 138,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,280,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. The company had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

