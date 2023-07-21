Tyson J. Wagler Acquires 542 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Tyson J. Wagler acquired 542 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $14,997.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,766.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

