UBS Group Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Cryoport from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.29.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cryoport by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 791,037 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,525,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $179,738,000 after buying an additional 529,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

