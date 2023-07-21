UGI (NYSE:UGI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $38.25.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. UGI has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -51.19%.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

