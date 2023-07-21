Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.