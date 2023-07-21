Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 170,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,261,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.24. The stock had a trading volume of 760,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

