uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.51

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 244880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $473.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $54,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850 in the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $192,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.