Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.58 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.21 or 0.00020729 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $137.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00315601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 278.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.18346167 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 742 active market(s) with $143,871,047.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.