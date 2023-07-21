Uniswap Price Reaches $6.25 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.25 or 0.00020841 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $142.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00314963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013806 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 204.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.18346167 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 742 active market(s) with $143,871,047.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

