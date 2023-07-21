United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 1488930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

