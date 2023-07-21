United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,836,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

