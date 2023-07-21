United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 74.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 189,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,337.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

