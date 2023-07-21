United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Gap Down to $12.57

Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $12.13. United Homes Group shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 834 shares traded.

United Homes Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.83 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 123,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,415,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,959,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,800,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

