United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Gap Down to $12.57

Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $12.13. United Homes Group shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 834 shares traded.

United Homes Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.83 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 123,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,415,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,959,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,800,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

