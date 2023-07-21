United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after buying an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $186.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.76.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.