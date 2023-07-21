United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88. 129,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 340,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

United States Cellular Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Further Reading

