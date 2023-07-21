UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CEO Andrew Witty Sells 4,000 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Witty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 27th, Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.46 and a 200-day moving average of $485.17. The stock has a market cap of $471.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.