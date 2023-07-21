UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $583.40.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $469.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.