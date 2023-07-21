UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $603.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $595.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $583.40.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNH opened at $504.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.17. The company has a market capitalization of $469.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.