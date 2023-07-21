UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $555.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $562.00 to $555.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $504.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.17. The stock has a market cap of $469.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,644.7% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

