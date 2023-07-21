Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.59. 112,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $316.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,362,720.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,900. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

