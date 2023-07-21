Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.