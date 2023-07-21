Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $34.39. 769,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

