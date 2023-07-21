Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.20

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 1738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $882.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 111.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBP. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.