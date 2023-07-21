Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.47

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.47 and traded as low as $65.62. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 13,575,028 shares changing hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,683,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

